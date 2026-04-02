Highway Signs for Police Killed While on Duty

By Gary Scott on April 2, 2026 at 10:08am

The state will soon be putting up signs on Illinois highways, honoring officers killed in the line of duty.

One of those signs will honor a former Winchester undercover officer.

Pete Lackey was working undercover for the Illinois Bureau of Investigations, when he was killed November 27th in 1972.

The alleged assailant, Baron Dean Fonner, was later found not guilty of his murder, but later bragged about killing Lackey.

The sign will be located on I-72 near New Berlin.

State police say 73 state police officers have died in the line of duty since the agency was formed in 1922. Signs will be erected for each officer.