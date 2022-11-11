Hillsboro Man Wanted on Sexual Assault of a Child Charges

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Hillsboro man in connection to a criminal sexual assault of a child.

Montgomery County authorities are searching for information leading to the whereabouts of 34 year old Michael J. Ralston of Hillsboro. Ralston is wanted for a single count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Ralston is believed to have connections in the WLDS/WEAI listening area. He stands approximately 6’1″, weighs around 175 pounds, and has short brown hair and blue eyes. He also wears a beard or goatee. He has a neck tattoo. Montgomery County authorities say not to approach Ralston or attempt to apprehend him.

If you have information in regards to Ralston’s location, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (217)532-9511, your local police department, or you can contact Macoupin/Montgomery Crime Stoppers at 1 (800)-352-0136. Tips can also be submitted on Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.