Hillsboro Police Identify Body Found In Creek Near Hillsboro Schools on Friday

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the identity of the body that was found in a creek near Hillsboro High School and Jr. High on Friday.

According to a press release, the decedent has been identified as 33 year old Joshua L. Ernst of Hillsboro. Police say video surveillance footage is being viewed and collected of the incident and the investigation into the circumstances leading up to Ernst’s death remains ongoing. A forensic autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

Ernst’s body was found by students walking home from school near Fairground Avenue just after 3PM on Friday. Hillsboro High School had to cancel activities for the evening while the investigation was very active and in its preliminary stages.

The Hillsboro Police Department and Montgomery County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death with the assistance of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations Unit. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Hillsboro Police Department at 217-532-6120 or the Macoupin Montgomery Crime Stoppers at 1-800-352-0136.