Hilltop Direct for local students

By Gary Scott on October 3, 2025 at 12:56pm

Illinois College is offering a new program designed to bring in more students from Morgan County.

It is called Hilltop Direct.

It is aimed at students from JHS, Routt Catholic, Triopia, Franklin, Meredosia, Waverly and Westfair Christian Academy.

Evan Wilson is the associate vice president of enrollment management for IC.

Wilson says the intent is clear. IC wants students from this area to come to the hilltop campus.

He says IC is familiar with all the schools in Morgan County, and can facilitate the process quicker as a result.

Wilson says IC is looking for students who have a grade point average of 3.3 or better.

He says the reach for the program is deep.

Wilson says the amount of help IC can provide often drives the financial numbers down to the point where it’s cheaper to go to IC rather than a state school.

The offerings also include IC Advantage Plus and Finish in 4 guarantees.

More information is available at ic.edu.