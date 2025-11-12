Hillview Man Headed to Prison

By Gary Scott on November 12, 2025 at 5:12pm

A Greene County man will serve time in jail after a sentencing hearing Monday in Greene County Court.

43-year-old Roger Cox the second of Hillview admitted to a class 4 felony charge of possession of a controlled substance in a hearing Monday before Judge Zachary Schmidt.

Cox was arrested in July. He was picked up for controlled substance possession, possession of a hypodermic needle and violating an order of protection.

In the plea agreement, the two other charges were dropped, after Cox admitted to the drug charge. He was sentenced to 3 years in prison, and given credit for 120 days already served.