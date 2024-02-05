Historic Greenfield Church Building to Be Demolished

One of the oldest structures in Greenfield is scheduled for demolition.

The First Presbyterian Church building, located at 602 Main Street, currently the home of Faith Bible Church is set for removal, according to reports.

Designated as the third oldest building in Greenfield, the building was built in 1872. Higher upkeep and maintenance costs for the aging structure as well as the cost for utilities appear to have factored into the decision to raze the building.

A phone call placed to a listed number for the church on Facebook was disconnected.