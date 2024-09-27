Hobby Lobby Confirms Jacksonville Location Coming in February 2025

Rumors of a national retailer coming and then not coming to Jacksonville have circulated for months both in the community and through social media.

The Journal-Courier reports this morning that representatives from Hobby Lobby have confirmed they plan on opening up shop in Jacksonville in Feburary.

The report says that the company will open in the former Shopko building, located at 1964 West Morton Avenue. The retailer is anticipated to lease about 1/3 of the space, while the building’s owner, Tom Marx, has been quiet about discussions about the remaining 2 tenants.

Marx has previously told the Jacksonville City Council there are plans to build an 18,000-square-foot building to adjoin the existing structure that could house an additional three or four tenants. Marx says that plan would wait until after the existing spaces are occupied.