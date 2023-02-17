Hoesman Named New White Hall Fire Chief

The White Hall Fire Department will have a new leader for the first time in over two decades starting next month.

Current White Hall Fire Chief Garry Sheppard told WLDS News early last month that he was retiring at the February. Sheppard has been a firefighter for 44 years and has spent the last 25 years as Fire Chief in White Hall.

The White Hall City Council took Sheppard’s advice in the search for the next chief. The council has approved the hiring of Cale Hoesman.

Hoesman has been a fixture in the Greene County area for many years in public protection. Hoesman has been a volunteer firefighter for White Hall since 1998 and has been a deputy with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office for over two decades, spending the last several years as the chief deputy of the county. Hoesman also is the Greene County Emergency Management Coordinator.

Hoesman told the Journal Courier that the many jobs he has in the county all go hand-in-hand. Hoesman went on to say that he hopes to expand training in the department and continuing to seek out revenue streams to replace aging equipment.