Hog Trailer Overturns Near Ripley

Illinois State Police District 20 issued an alert to motorists at approximately 7AM this morning of a semi tractor-trailer rollover accident east of Mt. Sterling.

The accident occurred approximately 2 1/2 miles southwest of Ripley on U.S. Route 24 eastbound. The overturned trailer blocked all portions of the highway near Brown County Road 1250, shutting down traffic. State police officials say that the semi was hauling hogs. The trailer rolled over, spilling much of its load. The road is expected to remain closed for a couple more hours this morning as officials clear the roadway.

UPDATE: U.S. Route 24 between Mt. Sterling and Ripley reopened around 9:50AM, according to a report from Quincy’s WGEM. State police reported that some hogs escaped and others died in the crash. Police said the cause is under investigation and they do not yet know if any tickets will be issued. Illinois State Police and the Brown County Fire Protection District were the agencies who responded to the accident.