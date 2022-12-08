Holbrook Honored as ISVMA’s Veterinary Service Award winner for 2022

A Springfield area Veterinarian has been honored by the Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association.

Dr. Christina Holbrook was chosen as the recipient of the ISVMA’s Veterinary Service Award winner. The award is presented annually to a member of the association that’s demonstrated outstanding service to the veterninary profession.

Holbrook was nominated for providing compassionate veterinary care for her client’s animal’s health. She is also known to promote a consistent positive attitude in supporting continuing education for her clinic’s team and is willing to mentor a new veterinary or certified veterinary technician student or staff assistant.

Holbrook has been practicing veterinary medicine at Capitol Illini Veterinary Services in both Springfield and Chatham. Dr. Holbrook has served on the ISVMA’s Board of Directors since 2015 and as a member of its Legislative Committee. She is also a past president of the Central Illinois Veterinary Medical Association.