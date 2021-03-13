Hold Halfway to Steak Fry Day Drive Through Lunch Announced

The Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a new drive-through fundraiser in the coming weeks.

The Half Way to Steak Fry Day drive-through lunch will be held on Thursday, April 1st at the Chamber office in Community Park on West Morton Avenue.

Jacksonville Area Chamber President Lisa Musch says after the annual Chamber Steak Fry event at the Jacksonville Municipal Airport last year had to be canceled due to COVID, the switch to a drive-through event was a big hit for everyone who attended.

“We had great success back in September with this event, so a lot of people were wondering if we would do it again. We thought it would be a great opportunity to do so because we are just about halfway to what we hope will be a normal steak fry In the fall.”

The drive-through steak fry lunch will be held from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm Thursday, April 1st. Musch says tickets must be purchased ahead of the event.

“You’ll just need to select a time of pickup, 11-12, 12-1, or 1-2. We’re gonna have it rain or shine. You would enjoy a steak sandwich, chips, and a cookie for lunch. Early bird tickets are $10 and you can purchase those through March the 19th.

After that, it will be $12. We’re also offering a free delivery option to local businesses on orders of six or more. So if you like to get lunch for the office that day give us a call, make a reservation, and we’ll deliver those lunches to you.”

To order tickets to the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce Drive Through Steak Lunch, call the chamber office at 217-245-2174, or email them at chamber2@jacksonvilleareachamber.org

You can also reserve tickets by going to the chamber website at jacksonvilleareachamber.org