Holder White Seeking Full Term on IL Supreme Court

By Benjamin Cox on June 27, 2023 at 4:34pm

The Illinois Supreme Court justice representing the listening area has announced her run to retain her seat on the state’s highest court.

Justice Lisa Holder White announced yesterday that she is running for a full 10-year term on the Illinois Supreme Court as a Republican.

Holder White became the first Black woman to sit on the state’s highest court after she was appointed to the seat vacated by Justice Rita Garman in July 2022. Holder White was also the first Black Associate Judge and Circuit Judge in the Sixth Judicial Circuit and the first Black Justice on the Fourth District Appellate Court.

Holder White is a current resident of Sangamon County with her family.

The Fourth District of the Illinois Supreme Court includes 41 counties across mostly Central Illinois.