Holder White to Fill Garman Vacancy on IL Supreme Court

By Benjamin Cox on May 10, 2022 at 10:42am

The Illinois Supreme Court has named a replacement for retiring Justice Rita B. Garman.

Brenden Moore of the Decatur Herald-Review says that District 4 Appellate Court Justice Lisa Holder White of Decatur will be appointed to fill the remainder of Garman’s term.

Holder White will become the first Black woman to serve on the Illinois State Supreme Court.

Holder White started her career as a Macon County Assistant State’s Attorney. She became associate judge in the Sixth Circuit in 2001, a circuit judge in 2008, and was appointed to the Fourth District Appellate Court in 2013.

She became the first Black woman named to the Fourth District Appellate Court. Holder White was named to the vacancy created by the death of Judge John McCullough in November 2012. The Fourth District Appellate Court is made up of 30 counties, including Cass, Greene, Logan, Macon, Macoupin, Mason, Menard, Morgan, and Sangamon.

Holder White is scheduled to be sworn in on July 8th and will serve until December 2024.