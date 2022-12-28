Holiday Tournament Play-Wednesday

There were two upsets in the first session yesterday at Waverly.

Triopia and Edinburg pulled off the surprises. Triopia 54-Auburn 39..New Berlin 31-South County 17..Edinburg 59-Tri City 51..Lincolnwood 48-Lutheran 46. . In the second session, all the favorites won. Athens 59-Pawnee 45..Carrollton 57-North Gtreene 43..Routt 50-GNW 44..and West Central 55-North Mac 33.

We will broadcast all six games from Waverly today. We start with Lincolnwood and Edinburg at 11, followed by South County and Auburn, and finish the session with New Berlin and Triopia in a championship bracket semi final.The second session today starts with Athens and Carrollton at 5, followed by GNW and North Mac, and then Routt and West Central in the other title bracket semi final.

From the Lady Tiger Classic, Routt edged Beardstown 61-60, Rushville Industry lost to Illini Central 60-27, Pleasant Hill knocked off Triopia 40-32, North Greene was thumped by South Fulton 65-13, and Brown County stopped Illini Bluffs 62-32.

Other tournaments started yesterday, including the Route 13 tournament with JHS. The Crimsons will lost to Paducah Tilghman 68-45. JHS plays Marion at noon, and Carbondale at 7:30 tonight. The JHS girls dropped Charleston 55-18, and lost to Tri County 41-25 at Charleston.

Beardstown was stopped by Calvary at Williamsville 83-56, while Porta AC won over Delavan at Williamsville 58-38. Rushville Industry dropped West Prairie 61-39 at the Mississippi Valley Tournament.

The Macomb Holiday Tournament opened yesterday. Pittsfield was beaten by Macomb 46-33, and Brown County was thumped by Farmington 53-37.

SHG hammered North Chicago 77-28 in the State Farm Classic. Jake Hamilton became the all time leading scorer for SHG. Springfield lost to Mesa, Arizona 64-53. Southeast hammered Cairo 98-43

Rochester stopped Rantoul in Taylorville 70-58.