Holiday Tournament Time

By Gary Scott on December 26, 2024 at 6:00am

The Waverly Holiday Tournament leads a full schedule of local sports action which starts today.

Top seed Auburn opens against 9th ranked Carrollton at 9 this morning. WEAI will begins its coverage about 8:40. We will carry all but the final game of the tournament on opening day.

New Berlin plays North Mac in the second game, followed by West Central and Tri City, and Triopia and Pawnee.

The second session opens at 4:30 with 2nd seeded Routt and number 10 Lincolnwood. The pregame show begins about 4:10. That’s followed by Edinburg and North Greene, GNW and South County, and the final game..Athens and Lutheran.

We will also broadcast from the Taylorville Tournament. JHS opens play against the host school at 6. The pregame show begins at 5:45.

At Macomb, Brown County opens the tournament at 9 with a game against Illini West. Pittsfield plays in the 4 PM game against Mercer County. At Effingham and Teutopolis, Pleasant Plains opens at 4:30 today with a game against Dixon. At Williamsville, Beardstown plays Illini Bluffs at 3, Porta/AC meets Chicago Bowen at 4:30 and Havana and Williamsville square off at 6.

For the larger schools, SHG plays Mahomet Seymour at the State Farm Classic. Normal U High plays Rockford Lutheran in the small schools division there at 5.

At Pekin, Lanphier meets Richwoods at 9:30 this morning at Pekin. Later there, Springfield plays Hersey at 7.

At Dixon, Lincoln meets Moline at 1:30. Southeast will plays Belvidere North at Dekalb. At Centralia, Glenwood takes on Mount Vernon in the opener at 9.

On the girls side, the Beardstown Lady Tigers Classic openes today. West Central plays Knoxville at 4:30. Carrollton plays in the 6:30 game today against either Liberty or South Fulton.

At Riverton, North Mac has advanced to the 4:30 game tomorrow. Auburn plays Dee Mack at 4:30 today.

At Carlinville, South County plays Gillespie at 6, followed by Calhoun and Williamsville, followed by Nokomis and GNW.