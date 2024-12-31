Holiday Tournament Wrap

Two more upsets in the Waverly Holiday Tournament brought the total number to 8, as the top seeded team claims the title.

Auburn held off second seeded Routt for the 2024 title of the WIT 55-37.

Earlier, South County upset West Central for third place 59-37, North Greene surprised Carrollton for the second time this year, winning 44-33, and Edinburg claimed the fifth place trophy over Triopia, 67-49.

Alex Peacock of Edinburg was the leading scorer with 92 points. Bryson Mossman of Routt won the Bill Pool tournament MVP. Peacock, Mossman, Adam Abell of Routt Catholic, Ryker Ford of West Central, and Carter Hunley and Clayton Kessler of Auburn were named first team all tournament.

Named to the second team was Luke Farris of North Greene, Charlie Stumpf of Carrollton, Owen Paluska of South County, Sawyer Hill of Athens and Caleb Carpenter of Triopia.

SHG fell to Rock Island in the large schools State Farm Classic 65-55. Normal U High fell to El Paso in the small schools boys’ division in Bloomington 52-43.

Porta/AC lost to Tremont in the third place game at Williamsville 57-47. In the Lady Tigers Classic in Beardstown, Rushville Industry beat South Fulton 35-31, Havana won the consolation title, stopping Illini West 50-31, West Central was stopped by Pleasant Hill/Western 37-29, Brown County stopped Carrollton for third place 60-51, and Pittsfield claimed the title, dropping West Hancock 53-40.