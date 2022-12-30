Holiday Tournaments-Friday

By Gary Scott on December 30, 2022 at 6:44am

Routt and New Berlin round two went to the Rockets.

Routt claimed the Waverly title last night with an overtime win over New Berlin.

The Rockets survived a slow start to stop the Pretzels 30-26. West Central claimed 3rd place with an overtime win over Triopia 64-59. The 5th place trophy went to Auburn, a ten point winner, 55-45 over GNW, and Lincolnwood is the consolation title winner after edging Athens 61-59.

Jacksonville lost to Southeast in the Route 13 classic 68-30.

At the Beardstown Lady Tiger Classic, Athens claimed the consolation title with a 33-27 win over Pittsfield. West Central lost in the 5th place game to Illini Bluffs 48-30. Pleasant Hill was beaten by South Fulton 37-29. Liberty held off Rushville Industry 24-20. Havana stopped Illini West 44-32.

South County held off Lincolnwood at Carlinville 44-30 where Calhoun nailed Nokomis 41-34.

New Berlin-South County defeated Lincolwnood at the Lincolnwood girls tournament 44-30.

Beardstown fell in the boys’ consolation bracket at Williamsville 71-51 to Peoria Quest. Porta/AC lost to Peoria Christian there 55-53. Calhoun beat Bunker Hill at Calhoun 55-50.

Pleasant Plains posted a 73-72 overtime win over Effingham, and then lost to Lincoln Way East 65-31 at Effingham.

Springfield beat Joliet Central 56-45, and SHG thumped Wheaton Warrenville South at Bloomington 58-41. Glenwood held off Confluence Prep 55-45.