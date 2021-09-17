Holt Recognized with DAISY Award

A Jacksonville woman has received an award for excellence in nursing.

Renee Holt of Jacksonville received the DAISY Award for Nursing Excellence at Memorial Medical Center this week.

According to a press release from MHS, Holt was nominated by a patient at the nonprofit hospital to receive the award.

Holt has been with Memorial for about 33 years. She currently works as a registered nurse in the Emergency Department at Memorial Hospital. Holt is certified as a trauma nurse specialist and serves as one of the dedicated Emergency Department preceptors for new graduate nurses.

Holt was recognized as a DAISY Award recipient in front of her co-workers and hospital leaders. She received a certificate and a hand-carved sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch” during the presentation.

The DAISY Awards were established as an extension of the Daisy Foundation to recognize exceptional and compassionate nursing care from an individual nurse in the line of duty.