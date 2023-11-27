Home and Garage Burn on Western Edge of White Hall on Saturday

Multiple fire departments in Greene County responded to a structure fire on Saturday night that resulted in one family pet perishing in the fire.

The White Hall Fire Department was paged out to a garage fire a little after 9PM Saturday at a residence in the 700 block of West Bridgeport Street, near White Hall’s western outskirts. A White Hall Police Officer arrived first and said that the garage was fully involved and was igniting the adjacent house on fire.

White Hall Fire Chief Cale Hoesman says that they were able to save most of the residence from catching fire: “When we got there, the garage part of the residence was fully involved, and it was starting to reach into the residence. Fire did get into the residence by the time we got water put on it. It got up into the attic of the residence, so there was some damage to the house part.”

Hoesman says the home had suffered a structure fire nearly 20 years ago and was rebuilt almost entirely new. Hoesman says there was nothing suspicious about the fire after initial investigations: “It appears it started in the garage, of course, on the south wall. It is looking to be electrical in nature at this time. No one was home at the time of the fire. There were a couple of animals, and I believe one of those perished.”

Hoesman says that the Roodhouse and Carrollton Fire Departments provided mutual aid and trucked in water to the scene as the nearest fire hydrant was more than a quarter mile away. No one was injured in battling the fire. Fire crews were on scene for approximately 3 hours.