Home Deemed Total Loss After Overnight Fire in Chandlerville

Multiple fire departments from Cass & Mason Counties were called out to a structure fire in Chandlerville early this morning.

The Beardstown Volunteer Fire Department reports that shortly after midnight they were summoned for mutual aid to a two-story structure fire in the heart of Chandlerville. The residents were reported to be home at the time of the fire and were able to get out safely.

The home is deemed a total loss, with no cause of fire determined at this time. Fire crews were on scene for approximately 4 and a half hours. No injuries were reported.

Departments on scene were Chandlerville Fire, Beardstown Fire and Ambulance, Virginia Fire, Ashland Fire, Bath Fire, Kilbourne Fire, Oakford Fire, Havana Rural Fire, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, and Ameren Illinois.