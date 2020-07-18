Home Depot and Lowe’s Join Growing List of Retailers to Require Facial Coverings

A pair of national home improvement retail centers are the latest to require facial coverings.

Home Depot and Lowe’s both announced Friday they will require customers to wear facial coverings while inside their locations.

Home Depot will begin requiring facial coverings on Wednesday, June 22nd. Officials with Home Depot say 85% of their stores nationwide are in states or cities that currently require facial coverings in public areas where social distancing cannot always be practiced.

Lowe’s regulations go into effect on Monday, June 20th. Officials say Lowe’s stores will offer masks for customers at the door who may need them while supplies last.

The two home improvement titans are just the latest U.S. retailer to require facial coverings be worn in their stores by both customers and employees.

Last week Walmart and Sam’s Club announced mask requirements and select entrances in stores are to be designated as emergency exits only.

Target, CVS, Best Buy, Starbucks and Khols are among the growing list of retailers who either require customers wear masks, or who have announced their respective mask policies go into effect on Monday.