Home Depot Recalling Ceiling Fans For Faulty Blades

Home Depot is recalling more than 190,000 ceiling fans after reports that blades fell off while spinning, hitting people and causing property damage.

According to the Associated Press, the Hampton Bay Mara indoor and outdoor ceiling fans were sold this year between April and October at Home Depot stores and on their website. Approximately 182,000 of the fans sold in the United States at a retail price of about $150.

The recalled fans came in three finishes:

matte white (UPC No. 082392519186)

matte black (UPC No. 082392519193)

black (UPC No. 082392599195)

polished nickel UPC No. 082392599188).

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported 47 incidents of the blades falling off, 2 reports of people being hit by the blades, and 4 incidents where the blades flew off causing significant property damage.

The CPSC say owners should immediately stop using the fans and inspect them for unsecured blades, or blades that have a gap between them and the fan’s base. According to the AP, King of Fans, the manufacturer, has posted a video on their website on how to inspect the fans. The company has said it will replace any of the faulty fans for free. The trouble does not impact all of the China-made Mara 54-inch fans, according to the company

Consumers can contact King of Fans for a replacement at (866) 433-1291, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, or by email at MaraRecall@KingofFans.com.