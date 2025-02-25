Home Destroyed by Fire in Rockbridge Early Tuesday Morning

The Carrollton and Greenfield Fire Departments along with the Greene County EMS responded early Tuesday morning to a fully involved structure fire in Rockbridge.

Initial reports began around 12:30 this morning for a structure fire showing full smoke and flame at a single-story home at 149 State Road in Rockbridge. Scanner reports indicate that firefighters also had to work around a downed power transformer and multiple power lines on fire and on the ground at the location. Ameren-Illinois was dispatched to help deal with the utility damages.

No further information is currently available.

