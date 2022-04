By Benjamin Cox on April 3, 2022 at 12:39pm

A home exploded in Roodhouse this morning.

Eye witnesses report the home exploded a little after 9:30AM in the 900 block of Morse Street in Roodhouse.

Roodhouse, White Hall, and Greenfield Fire Departments all responded to the scene as the remnants of the home was on fire.

No one was in the home at the time of the explosion. Roodhouse Fire Chief Terry Hopkins says no one was injured.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called into investigate.

This is a developing story.