Home in Beardstown Burns, Cause Undetermined Overnight

Photo of burnt side of home in 1100 block of Walnut St. in Beardstown (Photo Courtesy of Beardstown Fire Dept. Facebook Page)

The Beardstown Fire Department responded to a single story structure fire last night in Beardstown.

According to a report, at approximately 10:30 last night, the Beardstown Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a residence in the 1100 block of Walnut Street.

Fire and smoke were showing near the roof of the home. According to the report, fire damage was contained to a bathroom and bedroom of the residence. The occupant, who was home at the time of the fire, was able to evacuate safely and call 9-1-1.

Fire crews were on the scene for about an hour and a half. Cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

The Beardstown Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Beardstown Ambulance, Beardstown Police, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Ameren-Illinois, and the American Red Cross.