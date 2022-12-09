Home in Beardstown Burns, Cause Undetermined Overnight

The Beardstown Fire Department responded to a single story structure fire last night in Beardstown.
According to a report, at approximately 10:30 last night, the Beardstown Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a residence in the 1100 block of Walnut Street.
Fire and smoke were showing near the roof of the home. According to the report, fire damage was contained to a bathroom and bedroom of the residence. The occupant, who was home at the time of the fire, was able to evacuate safely and call 9-1-1.
Fire crews were on the scene for about an hour and a half. Cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
The Beardstown Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Beardstown Ambulance, Beardstown Police, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Ameren-Illinois, and the American Red Cross.