Home Under Renovation Burns in Carrollton

A vacant home in Carrollton burned on Monday morning.

The Carrollton Fire Department received a structure fire call shortly after 6AM to a home located at 614 Maple Street.

Carrollton Fire Chief Tim Thaxton says that when fire crews arrived, the upper story of the one-and-a-half story home was fully involved: “The fire was contained to the upper story. It was all in the walls. We had a hard time getting into it. We had to tear all of the walls out to get to where the fire was at. Right now, we are looking at a possible electrical overload. There is going to be an inspector come in and investigate. The insurance company wanted an inspector to come in and look at it before they make an actual determination on it, which is not unusual for an insurance company. We had besides the Carrollton Fire District – we had Greenfield and White Hall come down and help us out.”

Thaxton says that the homeowner had recently vacated the property and was working on minor renovations prior to Monday’s fire. Thaxton says that the house received heavy damage due to the location of the fire: “I think we were on scene right at 4 hours. I would believe that the house is probably a 60% loss. The upper story is pretty much gutted, and the bottom had so much water damage. We did throw a lot of water on top of it. I would imagine they would probably total the house out.”

There were no injuries were reported in the incident.