Homeless Effort Picking up Momentum

Optimism is growing about a group’s effort to find some sort of shelter for the homeless in Jacksonville.

That feeling came out of last night’s special studies committee meeting prior to the Jacksonville city council meetings.

Alderman Joe Lockman says the effort has been loosely organized by the Jacksonville Area council of churches in Jacksonville.

Lockman says the group is active, and working well together.

The first need is for some type of shelter, whether for the day, or day or night to get the homeless out of the cold.

No..one location has been identified. But Salvation Army captain Justian Corliss thinks his location on Wall Street will be able to provide shelter from 9:30 to 4:30 weekdays starting December 1. But, he says the new Citadel is not an ideal location. He would prefer somewhere closer to downtown Jacksonville.

Captain Corliss, who has had experience with shelters in the St Charles and East St Louis area, wants to eventually set up a 211 hotline which people could call to get help. That could be for shelter, food or clothing.

Former Jacksonville police chaplain Alan Bradish has been active in the effort on behalf of the homeless. Bradish says the Salvation Army offer is a wonderful first step, and the group will continue to look for a more permanent solution in a central location. He would like to see the development of a 24/7 restoration center.

Alderman Lockman says this is an ongoing process that can be painful at times in the search for immediate and long-term solutions. Bradish says the entities are working well together and will continue to meet.