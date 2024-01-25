Homeless Man Arrested After Fire at JDC Building

A homeless man was arrested on the Jacksonville Developmental Center grounds last night after allegedly setting fire to one of the buildings.

Jacksonville Police and the Jacksonville Fire Department were called at 5:40PM for a reported fire at one of the buildings on the JDC grounds by a neighboring residence.

Upon arrival, firefighters extinguished the fire and police located and arrested 40-year old David L. Wilson, listed as homeless.

Wilson was cited for criminal damage to property less than $300 and criminal trespass to state-supported property. Wilson had previously been issued a letter of no trespass to the property. Officers are also said to have spoken with two other unnamed individuals on the property at the time of Wilson’s arrest.

Wilson was later released with a notice to appear in court.