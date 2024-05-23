Homeless Man Arrested After Toting Headstone Down East State Street

By Benjamin Cox on May 23, 2024 at 10:07am

Jacksonville Police arrested a homeless man after he burglarized a business near Downtown Jacksonville overnight.

Officers stopped 48-year old James E. Havens in the 300 block of East State Street just before 1 o’clock this morning who, according to police officials, was driving a handcart down the street with a headstone in it.

Upon further search of Havens, officers are also said to have located burglary tools. Further investigation revealed that Havens allegedly broke into a fenced area behind Jacksonville Monument Company at 330 East State Street prior to the stop.

Havens has been cited for burglary, possession of burglary tools, and criminal damage to property. He is being held at the Morgan County Jail awaiting a pretrial detention hearing.