Homeless Man Arrested for Alleged Lewd Conduct After Incident at Main & Morton on Saturday Morning

Jacksonville Police arrested a man on Sunday morning after he allegedly flashed his genitals at traffic the day before.

Police were called to speak with a motorist in the CVS parking lot near the intersection of Main & Morton at 9:40AM Saturday. The motorist reported to police that a black male, possibly in his 40s, wearing a green shirt and camouflage shorts had flashed his genitals and was making sexual gestures at traffic from the crosswalk near Main & Morton shortly before officers had arrived. Officers identified a person of interest in the case.

On Sunday, at 10:58AM, police arrested the person of interest on the northeast corner of Central Park Plaza. 29-year old Khalil A. Mohammed, listed as homeless, was taken into custody for disorderly conduct and public indecency. His current status at the time of this report is unknown.