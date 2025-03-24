Homeless Man Arrested For Link to Multiple Vehicle Burglaries on Friday

A Jacksonville man who was wanted on active warrants was arrested on Friday afternoon by Jacksonville Police as a result of an investigation into a rash of vehicle burglaries.

43-year old Shawn M. Johnson, listed as homeless, was taken into custody by JPD officers in the 500 block of North Church Street at approximately 4:30PM Friday.

Johnson was wanted on active Morgan County failure to appear warrants on charges of resisting a peace officer, felony retail theft, burglary, criminal damage to property, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to Jacksonville Police reports, Johnson was also linked to several car burglaries that had occurred over the previous week throughout the city. The reports say that vehicles were accessed by Johnson on March 15th in the first block of Dunlap Court and the 500 block of South Kosciusko; and on March 19th where surveillance video captured a subject alleged to be Johnson removing items from several vehicles near Illinois College; again on March 20th in the 500 block of South Mauvaisterre and on Permac Road near Bound to Stay Bound Books where the report says more than $2,000 worth of items were removed from a vehicle.

Police officials says further charges may be pending as the investigation remains open. Johnson remains lodged at the Morgan County Jail.

