Homeless Man Arrested For Strong Arm Robbery at West College Avenue Residence

Jacksonville Police arrested a homeless man after a strong-arm robbery overnight.

According to a press release from the Jacksonville Police Department, at approximately 11:30 last night, officers with the Jacksonville Police Department responded to 201 West College Avenue for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the victim who advised they had been battered and property was taken from them. The suspect was known to the victim, according to police. The victim reported minor injuries during the incident and was treated by LifeStar EMS on scene.

Through the investigation, officers later located the robbery suspect, 31-year old Dakota J. Powell listed as homeless, in the 400 block of West College Avenue. During the arrest, police say Powell resisted officers and was found in possession of methamphetamine.

Powell is now being held at the Morgan County Jail on charges of robbery, possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass to real property, and resisting arrest. Powell was also wanted on failure to appear warrants for possession of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine at the time of his arrest.

If anyone has any further information regarding this investigation, or any other investigation, please contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 243-7300.