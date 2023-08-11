Homeless Man Arrested In Tire-Slashing Incident From Sunday on West Morton

A Jacksonville homeless man has been arrested for the second time in as many days by local authorities.

36-year old Steven D. McFadden was arrested in the 200 block of East Michigan Avenue at 2:31 this morning by Jacksonville Police in relation to an outstanding investigation from early Sunday morning.

On Sunday at 3:29AM, an individual reported that a man was attempting to slash tires on vehicles in the parking lot of Wendy’s in the 900 block of West Morton Avenue after a disturbance.

McFadden was picked up this morning in relation to the Sunday incident, according to a police report. He has been cited for aggravated assault.

McFadden was arrested on Tuesday morning by Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies on a failure to appear warrant for criminal trespass to land.

McFadden has posted bond and been released for both incidents.