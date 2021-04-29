Homeless Man Arrested With Alleged Stolen Motor Vehicle

Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a homeless man on Monday evening in Barry for alleged possession of a stolen vehicle.

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood says that deputies executed a traffic stop at 11:47PM on Monday on County Highway #4 at the entrance to the Barry Travel Plaza. Subsequent to an investigation, deputies learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Marshall, Illinois. Police arrested 38 year old Evan C. Bright for unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, obstructing justice, and speeding. Greenwood says Bright was taken into custody without incident.

Greenwood says that further investigation revealed that Bright had allegedly stole cars from Terre Haute, Indiana as well as Marshall, Illinois. Bright appeared to have fresh injuries at the time of his arrest. Greenwood says that it was discovered that Bright sustained the injuries after fleeing from police in a different jurisdiction and crashing a different stolen vehicle prior to being stopped in Pike County. Bright is being lodged at the Pike County Jail. The Illinois State Police assisted in the investigation.