Homeless Man Headed to Prison

By Gary Scott on September 29, 2026 at 10:46am

A local man in an out of the court system and jails for alleged repeated drug use and criminal counts is headed to prison.

27-year-old Koby Baumgart, listed as homeless, was sentenced in a plea agreement TO 2 and a half years in prison in Morgan County court yesterday.

Technically, the sentence occurred on an admitted petition to revoke his probation.

Baumgart was arrested in November of 2024 for taking money from an individual.

That was followed by numerous missed court dates by Baumagart.

He was arrested in December of 2025 for controlled substance possession.

Another count of meth possession was dismissed. Baumgart was sentenced FOR retail theft, and controlled substance possession.

He must also pay a $500 fine on the drug count.