Homeless Man Sentenced For Domestic Attack, Stand Off With Police From October

A Jacksonville homeless man was sentenced yesterday in Morgan County Court for a violent domestic attack that took place in October.

21-year old Tre H. Tollefson pleaded guilty to felony domestic battery yesterday.

According to charging documents, Tollefson threatened and made physical contact with a family or household member by pulling their hair and grabbing their arm during a physical altercation on the evening of October 10th.

According to the Jacksonville Police report, Tollefson entered a residence of a juvenile victim by force and allegedly brandished a knife at them. According to the report, the two had previously had an intimate relationship and the juvenile had broken the relationship off earlier in the day due to an assault. Tollefson is said to have made physical threats to the victim and to himself. He then took the victim’s cellphone before chasing them around their yard before the victim was able to get into a vehicle and get away and phone police.

Tollefson was then stopped and arrested in the 200 block of Anna Street and initially cited for home invasion.

Per the plea, Tollefson was sentenced yesterday afternoon in Morgan County court to 2 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 4 years of mandatory supervised release, and ordered to pay a $500 fine. Tollefson also admitted to a petition to revoke probation from a previous aggravated battery to a peace officer case. All original fines, fees, and court costs in that case were reimposed. Tollefson was given credit for 50 days served in the Morgan County Jail.