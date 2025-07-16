Homeless Repeat Offenders-A Problem for Jax Police?

Jacksonville police are casting about, looking for solutions on how to deal with some of the homeless in the city.

The number of people listed as homeless here has grown substantially over the last 20 years.

City police chief Doug Thompson says the Safe-T quick release act exacerbates the problem for repeat offenders.

He says many of the homeless have drug or alcohol issues and need treatment. But unless the courts order them held, Thompson says they are freed shortly after their arrest.

Thompson says there is no easy fix.

He has told his officers to do their job, and not get lost about how others could make their jobs easier. But, Thompson admits it’s frustrating.

Jacksonville has done a better job of getting rid of abandoned or dilapidated homes. Whether this has forced more on the streets due to a lack of housing has no study numbers to back it up. But, it doesn’t appear to be abating soon.