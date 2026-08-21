Homeless Survey Crews

By Gary Scott on August 21, 2026 at 7:00am

Survey teams sent out by the Jacksonville Salvation Army for the homeless have had success in the early going.

That’s the assessment of Jacksonville Salvation Army captain Justian Corliss. He has been organizing the teams for the survey process.

He thinks that’s the best approach to finding some solution for the homeless situation in Jacksonville.

Corliss says the early success has prompted him to bring in more training help.

Corliss is sending out the teams every two weeks. He says agencies are also partnering to conduct the surveys.

He says he has enough personnel for more than two teams, and welcomes anyone else interested.

He says the surveys are self contained and easy to administer.

He says the surveys pop up on pads and computers from drop down menus.

Corliss says the teams are finding out why the people ended up in Jacksonville, and asked about the long term intentions. He says the people they have surveyed have been willing and eager to talk.

The survey process will continue for at least a year, and will be done in the winter months.