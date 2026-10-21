By Gary Scott on October 21, 2026 at 10:03am

Homeless surveys continue in Jacksonville, and the organizer says there have been few issues.

Salvation Army captain Justian Corliss has force behind the drive to find out why the homeless are without shelter, from where do they come, and their plans for the future.

Corliss says the group is beginning to look at the information.

He says he and others will start looking at the information gathered to this point, now that summer is over. He says the surveys will continue through June of next year.

Corliss says the group could still use more volunteers.

Corliss hopes to use this information to formulate a plan for the homeless once the year ends.

People can contact the Salvation Army at 27-245-7124.