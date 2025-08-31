Homeless woman arrested after two incidents at two businesses overnight

Jacksonville police arrested a homeless woman for two criminal damage cases overnight near downtown.

Officers were called to the Circle K convenience store in the 600 block of North Main Street just before 4 a.m. The caller told police a female subject had kicked over a trash can and was urinating on the sidewalk in front of the business. Upon arrival, officers located and arrested Michelle N. Barnes, 37, and cited her for criminal trespass to real property. Police reports indicate that Barnes was previously served a letter of no trespass. She was then released.

Approximately 20 minutes later, officers were called to a business in the 200 block of Dunlap Court for a number of windows that had been shattered at a business. After further investigation, officers arrested Barnes for felony criminal damage to property. She is currently lodged at the Morgan County Jail.