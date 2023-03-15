Honda Recalling Half a Million Models Due to Seat Belt Issue

Half a million Honda vehicles are being recalled in the U.S. and Canada due to a safety issue.

Honda Motors is issuing the recall of some of the automaker’s top models because of seat belts that may not latch properly.

According to the Associate Press, documents released today by U.S. safety regulators say the surface coating on the channel for the seat belt buckle can deteriorate over time, and combined with the shrinkage of the release button in cold weather can stop the buckle from latching.

Honda says there have not been any reports of injuries caused by the problem, however, if the buckle does not latch properly, a driver or passenger may not be properly secured during a crash.

Letters will begin being sent to owners of the affected Honda vehicles on April 17th.

Some of the models under recall include the 2017 through 2020 CR-V, the 2018 and 2019 Accord, the 2018 through 2020 Odyssey, and the 2019 Insight. Also included is the Acura RDX from the 2019 and 2020 model years.

Honda says dealers will replace the front belt buckle release buttons or assemblies free of charge.