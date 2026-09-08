Honor Flight Gets $12-thousand from Salute the Troops

By Benjamin Cox on September 8, 2026 at 10:34am

Members of The Morgan County Fair donated more than 12-thousand dollars to the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight last week.

$12,100 was raised during the fair’s “Salute the Troops” Night at this year’s Morgan County Fair, held July 8th.

WW2 Armor provided the World War Two-era tank and armored vehicle demonstration as part of the festivities. Tyler Aring and Gary Hadden of the fair board were on hand to present the check. The Gibson Girls, who also sang during the fundraising night at the fair, also sang at the Honor Flight’s banquet as special guests.

According to the Morgan County Fair, the donation brings its total contributions to the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight to 24-thousand dollars over the past three years.

Land of Lincoln Honor Flight number 78 took place September first, giving veterans from central Illinois an opportunity to visit the memorials honoring their service in Washington, D.C.

The Morgan County Fair says it is honored to support the veterans who have served the country and thanked everyone who contributed to this year’s fundraiser.