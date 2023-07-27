Honor Flight Golf Scramble At Plum Creek This Weekend

The Julian Wells American Legion Post 442 and Winchester VFW are joining together to host a golf scramble this weekend to give veterans the ability to visit the nation’s capital.

The scramble will be held at Plum Creek Golf Course outside of Winchester on Saturday, July 29th. All proceeds will go towards the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.

The event is a 4-person scramble with morning flights beginning at 8AM and afternoon flights at 1PM. Entry is $350 and covers carts and greens fees. Food and beverage will be available for separate purchase.

There are still spots open for hole sponsorships available to individuals, organizations, or businesses. The cost for a hole sponsorship is $100. If interested in sponsoring a hole, contact American Legion Post 442 Commander Matt Barber at 217-939-8983.

To register your four-person team for the scramble, contact Plum Creek Golf Course’s Sean Williams at 217-742-9018.