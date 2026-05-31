Hoots Road bridge Closes

By Gary Scott on May 31, 2026 at 7:23am

A bridge replacement project over I 72 begins tomorrow in Scott County.

The Hoots Road bridge will be rebuilt over I-72 between the old route 36-72 interchange, and the Illinois 100/I-72 interchange northwest of Winchester.

The project will require the closure of the bridge for the duration of the project. There will be lane closures on I-72 under the bridge.

The project involves bridge repairs and a new surface.

The project will run through August.

Motorists are asked to slow down, use alternate routes and be alert for workers and equipment.