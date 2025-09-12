HOPS Next Week

A pre holiday tradition returns to Jacksonville next week.

It’s called HOPS…or Holiday on Parade Sale. The Salvation Army women’s auxiliary use the event as a fund raiser for children services throughout the year.

Trudy Strubbe says the event will be held at the 4H building on the Morgan County fairgrounds.

It will run Friday and Saturday, September 19th and 20th…from 8 AM to 4 PM on Friday, and 8 to noon on Saturday.

Another member of the auxiliary, Jan Fellhauer says now’s the time to look around the house to find items to date.

She says people can drop off items Monday through Wednesday of next week at the 4H building from 9 AM to 4 PM. She says they are looking for decoration items that deal with any holiday, anywhere from Christmas to St Patty’s Day.

Both women say they are looking at good usable items that homeowners may be ready to give to the event. They say artificial Christmas Trees are always a popular item.