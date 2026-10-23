HOPS Sale Today and Tomorrow

By Gary Scott on October 23, 2026 at 9:43am

Last minute ideas for Halloween decorations and costumes are offered at the two days Jacksonville Salvation Army Ladies auxiliary Holidays On Parade, or HOPS sale today.

The sale is being conducted at the 4 H Building on the Morgan County fairgrounds. It runs until 4 today, and noon tomorrow.

Carol Piper of the Auxiliary says the selection of items is very good.

She said the ladies started collected items on Monday, and had 30 pallets of goods before the collection began. She says there are multiple artificial Christmas Trees.

Salvation Army Captain Justian Corliss says the auxiliary has done an extraordinary job supporting Salvation Army programs.

Money for the HOPS sale goes into Salvation Army programs for newborns and grade school students. Those programs include meals and child car seats.