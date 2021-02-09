Hospital Volunteer Provides Charging Station to Passavant.

Visitors to Passavant’s waiting rooms will now have access to charging stations, thanks to a grant. Hospital volunteer and retired employee of ExxonMobil in Jacksonville, Judi Flynn was able to use a grant opportunity to purchase and install the charging stations. This grant is available to retirees of ExxonMobil who are eligible to receive grants up to $2,000 a year for volunteer time. Flynn said she is happy the money is going to a good cause.

The addition of two mobile device-charging stations have been installed in the waiting rooms of the emergency and surgery departments at Passavant Area Hospital. Both stations have multiple charging cables to accommodate different mobile devices. This will hopefully make visits less stressful and more convenient for patients and their loved ones.

Executive Director of the Passavant Area Hospital Foundation and Volunteers, Pam Martin says the goal of the foundation is to apply unrestricted donations in helpful ways to make better experiences for patients and visitors. She says this grant and installation will help to complete the goal.