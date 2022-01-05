Hospitalizations, New Cases Surge in West Central Illinois

Most local Health Departments are continuing to update new cases during this latest COVID surge, despite the Illinois Department of Public Health’s change in how new cases are tracked.

The Morgan County Health Department is no longer providing updates on case counts since the IDPH change. According to the Memorial Health website, there are currently 21 people hospitalized at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital with approximately one-third of those in the ICU. As of December 28th, Memorial Health is reporting a 32.4% positivity rate across its hospital system.

The Cass County Health Department announced 88 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday after reporting 55 on Monday. Cass County now has 200 active cases with eight people hospitalized.

The Pike County Health Department has been notified of 338 new cases of COVID since its last report on December 20th. Pike also announced four additional deaths have been attributed to the virus in that time. Currently, there are 179 cases reported to be active, with now 15 Pike County residents hospitalized with the virus.

Greene County Health Department announced 94 new cases since their last update on Thursday. Greene now has 154 active cases.

On Monday the Scott County Health Department announced 67 new cases since December 27th. Scott County Health Officials say that transmission is high at this time and ask residents to stay home until they are able to seek medical attention.

Scott County currently has 57 active cases with three people hospitalized.

Brown County Reported 28 new cases and a current positivity rate of 6.7%. no update on the current number of active was provided.