By Gary Scott on August 5, 2026 at 10:04am

July was a hot month, and the rain spigot was turned down.

The average temperature reading for July was 77 degrees. That’s over 2 degrees hotter than normal.

The stickiest day of the summer, easily, was the 26th, with a month high temperature of 97, and humidity levels that pushed the feels like reading to over 120-degrees.

A typical day last month saw a high of 88, and a low of nearly 66.

There were 13 days of 90 or better readings last month. But, readings fell below 60 on only three nights.

Rainfall for the month only totaled an inch and 55 hundredths. That’s well below the long term average of close to 4 inches. But, it followed a June that had over 9 inches of rain.

There was rain on only 7 days last month, and just five days of measurable rain.

The weather was mostly storm free.

WLDS-WEAI is an official reporting station for the National Weather Service.