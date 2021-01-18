Hot Pockets Recalling Pepperoni Pockets

If you are a parent of teenagers you might want to check your freezer,

Over 762,000 pounds of pepperoni pizza Hot Pockets have been recalled over concerns they could contain pieces of glass and hard plastic.

The recall includes the 54-ounce carton packages containing 12 “Nestlé “Hot Pockets Brand Sandwiches: Premium Pepperoni made with Pork, Chicken & Beef Pizza Garlic Buttery Crust.”

The affected products have a “best before” date of February 2022, and lot codes 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614, and 0321544614.

Nestlé Prepared Foods, the parent company said it received complaints about contaminated materials being inside the frozen sandwiches. According to the USDA , one report of an oral injury has been reported after someone ate one of the pepperoni Hot Pockets.

The affected products were produced and shipped to stores nationwide in November 2020. The USDA advises those who own some of these Hot Pockets should not consume them. Instead, they should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.